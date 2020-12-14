Cardi B pens touching birthday tribute to her ‘angel’

Cardi B has hailed her “angel” mother in a sweet birthday tribute.

The 28-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to heap praise on her mother, saying she’s got the “best heart” in the world.

Cardi — who is one of the world’s best-selling artists — wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Happy Birthday to the best mother in the world. Im a good person but I think I’m blessed because my mom is a angel. My mom went thru a lot.I think God made me & Henny successful as a reward to her for having the best heart.She Also the greatest grandma in the world !”

Cardi worked as a stripper before finding fame as a rap star.

And the “WAP” hitmaker previously claimed she brings something completely unique to the music business.

She said earlier this year: “I bring something different. I am me, and that’s how I’ve been since the club.

“I know when I get on the stage, I don’t give a f— if the next b—-, or the b—- before me, was better than me. I know I’m going to get my coins. I know I’m bad because I’m different. I do different moves. I got a different bod.”

Cardi also cited her self-belief as one of the keys to her success.

She said: “So, when these women are teasing everything, it’s expected.

“Don’t think that you’re going to have all the money in the strip club. Don’t think that every man is going to only give you the money. So don’t expect you to be the only one who’s going to hold number one on the Billboard [charts]. You’ve got to be confident in your own craft.”