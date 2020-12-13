Snoop Dogg criticizes ‘WAP’ song; Offset and angry fans fire back (video)

Snoop Dogg is being labeled a hypocrite and a hater after he criticized the biggest song of 2020, the record-breaking “WAP,” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Long Beach, California-born Doggfather, 49, said in a video interview with Julissa Bermudez for “Central Ave” he doesn’t like that such sexually explicit songs as “WAP” have become fashionable.

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” Snoop said as he dangled a blunt in one hand while gesturing with the other. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

Snoop, née Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., continued by saying what Cardi, 28, and Megan 25, are discussing in “WAP” should be treated more sacredly.

“That should be a woman’s prized possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it,” Snoop continued.

Snoop says, if he were still Cardi and Megan’s ages, he may have rocked to the song and even done a remix. But as he closes in on 50 and is married with children, including a daughter, he now has a different perspective.

The problem is that Snoop attained legendary status in the 1990s on songs such as “Gin and Juice,” “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)” that popularized phrases like “we don’t love them h—,” while allegedly promoting sexism and the objectification of women. And fans are calling Snoop out.

Cardi B’s husband, Offset, 28, of the rap group Migos, is one of those fans of Snoop who pointed out his seeming double standard in an interview with TMZ. He admonished men like Snoop to stop telling women what to do creatively.

Others fans went off on Snoop.

Snoop Dogg is calling @iamcardib and @theestallion's WAP trash, but he spent most of his career perpetuating the objectification of women in his music, videos and performances. At the 2003 MTV awards, Snoop had women on leashes, now he's hating because they're dominating Hip-Hop. — Grande Capo (@VoLinxx) December 12, 2020

#Snoop better gon somewhere. Now..I do however see where he's coming from,but in 2020,Women can control their own #WAP a lot better than a man can. Men who think RESPECTIVELY like #Snoop, Just sit back,take Notes,& you JUST MIGHT Learn something.

*Still Fux w/Snoop All day tho!! https://t.co/fcRv7OeaKY — TnRedBone615 (@TnRedbone615) December 13, 2020

Another fan on Twitter said: “N—- you Jealous @SnoopDogg, @iamcardib is Winning and she deserves it. #WAP.”

It’s ok for men to exploit a woman’s sexuality yet when women take control of their own sexuality somehow that’s “immoral” pic.twitter.com/vaxMM4Adp0 — ThokozileX (@TheFinalDayze) December 13, 2020