Cardi B scorched for asking if she should buy $88K purse; she fires back

By Terry Shropshire | December 7, 2020 |

Cardi B (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Cardi B was not in the mood to be critiqued and dissected by her fans about her deep pockets and buying habits.

The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper assumed she was asking an innocuous question on Twitter about whether or not she should purchase an $88K purse on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

The Bronx-born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was almost immediately bum-rushed by a blizzard of negativity for allegedly being tone-deaf and for flaunting her wealth during an economic crisis and pandemic.

These responses were all the fuel that Cardi B needed to take off like a missile at some of her Twitter critics. Offset’s wife believes that she has given back to the community enough, especially in 2020, and therefore is entitled to splurge on herself without the public’s permission or blessing.

Cardi even produced the receipts of her frequent philanthropic endeavors to quiet the outrage over her desire to snatch up an $88K bag.

 

Some fans formed a protective circle around Cardi and resoundingly rebuffed the critics of the “Bodak Yellow” emcee’s spending habits, which was succinctly summarized with this tweet:

“Why are people mad that she got a new purse?? Knowing damn well if we weren’t all struggling and had the money, we’d also be buying purses during a pandemic. Chill, it’s not her fault we’re struggling.”

The rapid-rhyming raven is also quick with the caustic sarcasm about what she’s permitted to post nowadays without being incinerated by embittered people.

Completely exasperated, yet maintaining her wry humor, Cardi coyly asked her 15 million Twitter fans if they’d like a peek at the expensive bag after all of this drama on Twitter.

 

 



