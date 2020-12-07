Cardi B scorched for asking if she should buy $88K purse; she fires back

Cardi B was not in the mood to be critiqued and dissected by her fans about her deep pockets and buying habits.

The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper assumed she was asking an innocuous question on Twitter about whether or not she should purchase an $88K purse on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

The Bronx-born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was almost immediately bum-rushed by a blizzard of negativity for allegedly being tone-deaf and for flaunting her wealth during an economic crisis and pandemic.

People are starving & desperate to provide even a small semblance of a Christmas for their families. I’m far from wealthy yet I’m giving everything I can to make sure ppl in my community have what they need. Do what you want w/ur $ but please keep your insensitivity to yourself. — strange things are afoot… 💙🌎💙 (@Mrsthekidd) December 6, 2020

Lots of people in this country don’t have enough food to eat and you want to waste money on a silly handbag. Priorities are are screwed up. — Gail #1 twin (@TheTwinGardener) December 7, 2020

These responses were all the fuel that Cardi B needed to take off like a missile at some of her Twitter critics. Offset’s wife believes that she has given back to the community enough, especially in 2020, and therefore is entitled to splurge on herself without the public’s permission or blessing.

Cardi even produced the receipts of her frequent philanthropic endeavors to quiet the outrage over her desire to snatch up an $88K bag.

I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ? https://t.co/FRYERsIKu5 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ….If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you. https://t.co/9LpZEMQXNv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Also I donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago https://t.co/XF9sAjWIuz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Some fans formed a protective circle around Cardi and resoundingly rebuffed the critics of the “Bodak Yellow” emcee’s spending habits, which was succinctly summarized with this tweet:

“Why are people mad that she got a new purse?? Knowing damn well if we weren’t all struggling and had the money, we’d also be buying purses during a pandemic. Chill, it’s not her fault we’re struggling.”

The rapid-rhyming raven is also quick with the caustic sarcasm about what she’s permitted to post nowadays without being incinerated by embittered people.

On God .Im just going to post bible verses.These new generation Americans are different types of crybabies mam😩😂😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/9Q6yBbkPwO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Completely exasperated, yet maintaining her wry humor, Cardi coyly asked her 15 million Twitter fans if they’d like a peek at the expensive bag after all of this drama on Twitter.