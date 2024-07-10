Vanessa Williams continues to shine despite facing criticism for appearance

Vanessa Williams, the multi-talented entertainer and former Miss America, recently made headlines during her appearance on “Good Morning America,” where she discussed the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Despite the excitement around her new role, Williams faced undue criticism regarding her appearance, with some commenting on her weight and alleged aging.

Public reaction and support

Williams’ fans quickly came to her defense, highlighting her timeless beauty and dismissing the negative comments as unwarranted. This reflects the strong support Williams enjoys from her followers, who appreciate her for her talent and her grace under pressure.

Williams’ response to criticism

Despite the scrutiny, Williams has remained largely unaffected by the negativity. She continues to embrace her natural beauty and has even demonstrated her unchanged physique by fitting into a decades-old red carpet look. This act not only silenced critics but served as a powerful statement about body positivity and self-acceptance.

Vanessa Williams in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

In her professional life, Williams is set to take on the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in the musical version of The Devil Wears Prada. This role, made famous by Meryl Streep, is a significant addition to Williams’ already impressive career. Earlier this year, she showcased her vocal talent with the release of her new single, “Legs (Keep Dancing),” proving her versatility and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.

Vanessa Williams continues to inspire many with her resilience and dedication to her craft. As she prepares for her role in The Devil Wears Prada, her fans eagerly anticipate her performance, confident that she will once again captivate audiences just as she has throughout her career.