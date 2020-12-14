Florida Gators star forward in critical condition after on-court collapse (video)

A Florida University basketball player is in critical but stable condition after collapsing to the floor during a game against rival Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to ESPN.

Keyontae Johnson, a junior who plays forward for the Gators, had just completed an alley-oop during the play before he collapsed. He celebrated with his teammates during a huddle, and after the players broke, he fell to the floor face-first. Johnson’s teammates screamed hysterically on the sidelines for help. Johnson was given immediate medical attention on the court and then ultimately off-site.

“Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF health,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. “We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer along with a number of his teammates. It is being presumed that his organs may have been compromised during his bout with the virus, specifically affecting his heart.

Johnson’s horrific fall evoked painful memories of Hank Gathers’ infamous collapse 30 years ago, when the Loyola Marymount star fell to the hardwood after scoring on an alley-oop dunk. Gathers never recovered but was remembered as a fierce competitor who led the nation in scoring and rebounding for an entire season.

Johnson is considered an NBA prospect and is averaging 16 points per game. He is currently being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where his parents, coach Mike White and others are monitoring his condition.

