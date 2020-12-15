Pastor John Gray talks about ‘painful days’ amid 10th wedding anniversary

Pastor John Gray wished his wife, Aventer, a happy anniversary as he acknowledged the ups and downs they have faced amid his personal struggles.

On Monday, Dec. 14, Gray shared an Instagram post with a lengthy statement dedicated to his wife. Along with a photo of their wedding, he reflected on the brighter days in their lives.

“We are 10 years old!” he said. “3650 plus days. Almost all of them filled with beauty, birthing, purpose, growth, miracles, signs, wonders, and joy. Worldwide travel and ministry on almost all the continents of this globe. Two beautiful kids. Thousand of souls coming to Christ. Millions upon millions impacted on television.”

Then, he touched on some of the unpleasantries they have faced as he expressed regret for some of the personal decisions he has made over the years.

He continued, “And then there were some painful days. Choices I wish I had made differently. Places of unresolved pain showing up in the worst possible moments. And then the reminder….FOR BETTER OR WORSE, FOR RICHER, FOR POORER, IN SICKNESS AND IN HEALTH, FOR AS LONGGGGGG AS WE BOTH SHALL LIVE. I am God proud of the choice I made to marry this woman.

“And I am grateful God has blessed me with 10 years of marriage,” Gray added, “And I look forward to applying the lessons of the past ten years to ensure that the next forty are filled with all the love, honor, cherishing, and legacy building that @iamaventergray’s heart desires.”

The latest comes just weeks after Gray admitted that he cheated on his wife yet again.