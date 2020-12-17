Former NFL star Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former bruising back for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, died suddenly in his home in Virginia. He was 28 years old.

First responders were dispatched to Taliaferro’s apartment in Williamsburg, a 50-mile drive east of Richmond, where they found Taliaferro, but would only say that he required immediate medical attention, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office stated in its report according to Yahoo Sports.

Taliaferro was raced to the emergency room of Riverside Doctors’ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A family member later told local station WBFF-TV Fox45 in Baltimore that Taliaferro died of a heart attack.

The Ravens offered their condolences to the Taliaferro family.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro. pic.twitter.com/BgwRatBzYR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2020

Taliaferro shined at emerging college power Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, before being drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The running back thrived out of the gate as a rookie where he rushed for almost 300 yards in spot duty. However, Taliaferro was plagued by nagging injuries the next two seasons before switching from the high-profile running back position to the rarely-used fullback.

After being cut by the Ravens prior to the 2017 season, Taliaferro took his talents north to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. But his attempt to transition into a defensive player did not work out and he was cut before the season started. Taliaferro also spent time in the American Flag Football League, Yahoo states.

Fellow players and colleagues articulated their devastation by the news.

This one hurts. Losing a brother & a friend. Zo had 1 of the biggest hearts I’ve ever been around. He was kind, humble, curious about life, & joy to be around. I’ll be there for Major bro & let him know his dad was a good man who worked his butt off! Rest Easy Zobot! Gone 2 soon pic.twitter.com/RME8KMCXpe — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 17, 2020

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has reportedly passed away. People have nothing but glowing things to say about him Gone way too soon. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/DD89VkRlM7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 17, 2020

RIP Zo. For anyone who didn't know what kind of a man Lorenzo Taliaferro was, this was an email I sent the @Ravens back in 2014 about a great deed he performed for a group of stranded @CCUChanticleers parents just looking to get to their kids.@CoastalFootball @coastalfans pic.twitter.com/3chzKfEeP3 — Brandon Taylor Charpied (@btcharpied) December 17, 2020