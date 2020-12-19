Meagan Good Taps Into Her Inner Gamer Through New Film ‘Monster Hunter’

Actress, model, and newly-minted battle huntsman, Meagan Good is showing her range of talents through her character Dash in the new action movie Monster Hunter.

The film is based on the international video game “Monster Hunter,” which depicts a dangerous world filled with savage monsters and unexpected twists.

Along with Good, the film boasts a star-studded cast which includes Milla Jovovich, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Diego Bonet. Megan spoke with rolling out regarding the story of teamwork and survival, her craft and her thoughts on 2020.

What drew you to the character of Dash, and how do you identify with her?

You know the thing I loved most about Dash is she’s who you have to depend on to kind of get out of the situations you’re in. She’s a mechanic, and I’ve never played a character like that before. I want to know what makes her tick. She’s the youngest one in the elite team and basically the glue in that sense. I loved her strength, and I loved her expertise.

What was it like preparing for this movie?

Of course, before I got there, I started training with my trainer. We started going through the physical training, but also, my favorite part was the gun training.

I already knew how to shoot a gun because my dad took me to the shooting range, but a military gun is a different type of beast. Having the professionalism of not just knowing what you’re doing, but looking like you’ve lived and breathed your handgun as an extension of you, so all of the training … was really fun and one of the things I really enjoyed.