Megan Thee Stallion announces New Year’s Eve performance

Megan Thee Stallion will be closing out the year with a bang. ABC just announced that she’ll be performing at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021.” The show will air on Sunday, Dec. 30.

“It’s about to get HOT. Megan @TheeStallion is bringing the heat to #rockinEve! Don’t miss it,” Seacrest tweeted.

Other stars on the lineup include Miley Cyrus, Billy Porter, Jennifer Lopez and Cyndi Lauper. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. (EST), and J. Lo is set to perform right before the ball drops at midnight.

Can't wait to move my body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody on #RockinEve because @theestallion is performing! New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/6b7Pf55xrX — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 21, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion started the holiday season early last weekend, too, when she and James Corden dropped their “Savage Santa” video, a naughty remix to her hit single “Savage.” Filled with twerking and some updated lyrics, the duo premiered the remix video on “The Late Late Show,” and it has now made its way to YouTube.

Some of her new bars are, “He’s the mall Santa/ Ho-ho-hoing through Atlanta/ Suit from Dolce & Gabana/ Binged The Crown just for Diana.”

Meg had a gang of hits this year, including “WAP,” “Captain Hook,” “Savage” and Body,” which all helped propel her to TikTok’s Most Listened to Artist in 2020, as fans created various dance challenges in her honor.

Hot Girl Meg also made Barack Obama’s coveted playlist. Her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé had the former president bumping his head. He tweeted, “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual. I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Megan saw the shoutout, too, and responded, saying, “Real Presidential s—.”

A few other tracks on Obama’s playlist include Gunna’s “Sun Came Out” and Travis Scott’s “Franchise” with Young Thug and M.I.A.