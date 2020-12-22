 Skip to content

NeNe Leakes’ demands that fans boycott Bravo and ‘RHOA’ receive mixed reaction

By Terry Shropshire | December 22, 2020 |

Gregg and Nene Leakes. (Photo: Instagram/@neneleakes)

NeNe Leakes is calling for a boycott of Bravo in the aftermath of her bitter departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the reality show she helped put on the map 13 years ago.

Leakes, 53, asked fans to join her in her protest of the network she claims treated her differently than the White women from the other “Real Housewives” franchises. Leakes believe she was owed more than she was offered for making the show and producer Andy Cohen famous.

The former “Glee” and “New Normal” star wants Bravo to feel the wrath of the mostly Black viewership that has made RHOA the most popular show on the network for many years.

 

Leakes does enjoy some support as evidenced by the responses underneath her Twitter posts:

Other fans, however, are looking askance at Leakes for the timing of the boycott as RHOA just fired up its 13th season.

Leakes has been working her Twitter fingers a lot lately, going off on how she was wronged by the network. While responding to a fan, she alleged the network “forced her out” after contentious negotiations broke down.

Another fan inquired on Twitter if Bravo would give her a spinoff, to which Leakes said, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

Feeling slighted and humiliated on a national scale, Leakes is pressing forward with her call for a boycott of the entire network and asks as many fans as possible to join her.

What do you make of Leakes personal protest of Bravo? Do you agree?

 



