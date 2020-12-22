NeNe Leakes’ demands that fans boycott Bravo and ‘RHOA’ receive mixed reaction

NeNe Leakes is calling for a boycott of Bravo in the aftermath of her bitter departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the reality show she helped put on the map 13 years ago.

Leakes, 53, asked fans to join her in her protest of the network she claims treated her differently than the White women from the other “Real Housewives” franchises. Leakes believe she was owed more than she was offered for making the show and producer Andy Cohen famous.

The former “Glee” and “New Normal” star wants Bravo to feel the wrath of the mostly Black viewership that has made RHOA the most popular show on the network for many years.

Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

Leakes does enjoy some support as evidenced by the responses underneath her Twitter posts:

Notice how Andy tried to downplay Monique husband finances? Andy was so surprised when Monique said it was a lil check. He do black women dirty — ktktCelebTea (@ktkt13419574) December 21, 2020

@Andy owes @iammrssamuels an apology for insinuating that Chris doesn’t do well financially when her husband & her clearly do just fine & live in one of the richest counties in America (Potomac). Why would Andy be shocked they have money? Does he do that w the white housewives? — I’M SPEAKING 🌴 (@issatrae) December 21, 2020

Other fans, however, are looking askance at Leakes for the timing of the boycott as RHOA just fired up its 13th season.

You were happy at RHOA collecting them coins and being part of the problem until they booted you out. Wrong person delivering the right message. If they didn’t fire you would sitting there quitely spitting on another black woman for a storyline 😭 — Wify ya Charles (@mpiwaniwa) December 21, 2020

I’m confused NeNe. Are you trying to boycott the network you were on for years? You want us to stop watching a show that helps keep black women paid? Just cause you are no longer on it? What about those other black women? So we supposed to go at a network for nothing? pic.twitter.com/JxQLAb6bbs — MarieM (@MarieM75309162) December 21, 2020

Leakes has been working her Twitter fingers a lot lately, going off on how she was wronged by the network. While responding to a fan, she alleged the network “forced her out” after contentious negotiations broke down.

Another fan inquired on Twitter if Bravo would give her a spinoff, to which Leakes said, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

Feeling slighted and humiliated on a national scale, Leakes is pressing forward with her call for a boycott of the entire network and asks as many fans as possible to join her.

Don’t Miss The Discussion TONIGHT at 7:30pm EST wit attorney Ben Crump! If u hav experienced racial discrimination or mistreatment of any kind please contact me or any of my representatives. Bryan Freedman, Ben Crump and i am supported by the great Al Sharpton [email protected] pic.twitter.com/ZMWt1VGbMg — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

What do you make of Leakes personal protest of Bravo? Do you agree?