Michael Ealy juggles danger and deception in new thriller, ‘Fatale’

Michael Ealy finds himself juggling danger and deception in the new thriller, Fatale. Ealy stars in the film as Derrick, a successful businessman born from humble beginnings and currently living what seems to be a perfect life. After a momentary lapse in judgment, he finds himself trapped in a dangerous game that he doesn’t know how to escape.

Before the film’s premiere, Ealy spoke to rolling out about his role and how the story takes the viewer on a thrilling journey. Fatale also stars Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”), and Academy Award winner, Hillary Swank. Fatale is now playing in select theaters.