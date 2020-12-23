Michael Ealy finds himself juggling danger and deception in the new thriller, Fatale. Ealy stars in the film as Derrick, a successful businessman born from humble beginnings and currently living what seems to be a perfect life. After a momentary lapse in judgment, he finds himself trapped in a dangerous game that he doesn’t know how to escape.
Before the film’s premiere, Ealy spoke to rolling out about his role and how the story takes the viewer on a thrilling journey. Fatale also stars Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”), and Academy Award winner, Hillary Swank. Fatale is now playing in select theaters.
Michael Ealy juggles danger and deception in new thriller, ‘Fatale’
