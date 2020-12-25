 Skip to content

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha artfully navigate the road to lasting love in the Amazon Studios film Sylvie’s Love.

While working in her parent’s record store, Sylvie (Thompson) develops feelings for a young musician Robert (Asomugha). Over the course of the summer, their flirtation develops into a full-blown love affair. Ultimately, they have to meet challenges head-on in order to sustain that love. Ahead of the premiere, rolling out spoke with Thompson and Asomugha about love and why this film captures it perfectly.

Sylvie’s Love is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The film also stars Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Alano Miller, and is directed by Eugene Ashe.

December 25, 2020

