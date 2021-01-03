50 Cent drops theme song for ‘Power Book III’ and fans love it (video)

Rap mogul 50 Cent’s newly released song associated with the upcoming “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” spinoff series on Starz has hip-hop fans woke.

The new single and video “Part of the Game” is reportedly the theme song for the blockbuster sequel to the original series “Power” that starred Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora.

The song features Memphis lyricist NLE Choppa and Bronx, N.Y., songwriter Rileyy Lanez. “Raising Kanan” will explore the life and adventures of Kanan Stark, the character portrayed by 50 Cent. According to Fifty, Joey Bada$$, Omar Epps and Mekai Curtis will star in the series that is currently scheduled for a June 2021 premiere.

Fifty displays his vintage flow on the sampled song with the lyrics, “I know heartbreaks, setbacks/Bitch, if I crap out, I’m sure I’ma get back/I been through the ups and downs, you know I get around/So to me, it’s all a part of the game.”

The song will premiere on “The Power: Book II” season one finale which will air on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, according to “50 Cent Daily.”

50 Cent is back in his bag with this new song🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d0fnGwE6JX — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) January 3, 2021

Is a breathe of fresh air to the rap game with this song — Christon Brown (@christon_brown) January 3, 2021

Now this cut is smoking! All you mumbled rappers take heed!! — Mass Appeal ™️ (@handsomeandpaid) January 3, 2021

Others are still salty at Fifty for his temporary endorsement of Donald Trump over Joe Biden, however.

Yeah I’m good…. 2021 I’m leaving all Trump paraphernalia behind 👀😂😂 — Sonni (@ltskn) January 3, 2021