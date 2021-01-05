Method Man reveals why he rejected a role for ‘Girls Trip’ movie

Method Man was offered a role in the hit film Girls Trip, but the rapper-turned-actor decided to reject it. On Jan. 2, details about his explanation began circulating online. During an appearance on “Jemele Hill Unbothered,” Method Man revealed he was offered the role of Stewart Pierce, the cheating husband of Ryan Pierce, portrayed by actress Regina Hall.

However, he admitted that his issue centered on the character and not necessarily the film.

“I was supposed to be that a–hole guy that [Mike] Colter played,” Method Man said. “So when I read the script, I was like I feel like I’ve gotta take a shower. It was like I couldn’t relate to the guy. I like characters I feel like I can hang out with…But this dude was like, ugh. I didn’t like him. I’m sorry, I just didn’t like him.”

Method Man’s latest remarks follow his interview with Vulture magazine back in December. The New York native offered a different take on his current role on “Power Book II: Ghost,” where he portrays high-powered attorney, Davis MacClean. He admitted he loves the role and is anticipating the evolution of his character.

“I know there’s a big, big something out there,” Method Man said. “It hasn’t gotten me yet, or I haven’t found it yet. I’m not saying this right here isn’t a treasure in itself, because I mean, I’m on a spinoff of a show that was on for six seasons, with a rabid fan following, but in the same breath, you want to be able to challenge yourself more and step outside of comfort zones and just see how far you can take it, you know? I’m like Pac-Man right now. I’m trying to eat as many pellets as I can before the ghost gets me.”