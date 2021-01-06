4 men attempt to burglarize Dr. Dre’s home while he recovers in ICU

TMZ is reporting that four men cased Dr. Dre‘s home while he is currently recovering and being treated for a brain aneurysm.

No sooner than the iconic producer could tweet a message to his followers, the four unidentified men saw an opportunity to break into his lush mansion and score a win for the dark side. Fortunately for Dre, born Andre Young, the men were found out by security who confronted them while they were casing the Pacific Palisades property.

When confronted by security as they approached the main structure of Young’s home, the men fled. Security though, was one step ahead of them, as they had already contacted the police, who arrived instantaneously.

The getaway was short-lived, as the officers chased the men and arrested the men on site.

All four would-be theives have been charged with attempted burglary and are now in custody.

Dr. Dre home was almost hit by burglars last night while he was is was being hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/hiUnBwf0l8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 6, 2021