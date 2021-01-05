Dr. Dre in ICU after suffering medical emergency

Rap revolutionary Dr. Dre was rushed to the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles area hospital after suffering a medical emergency, the media has reported.

According to ExtraTV.com, the 55-year-old super-producer born Andre R. Young suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was taken to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills and immediately placed in ICU.

TMZ reports that Dre is conscious and “lucid,” meaning that he is able to communicate in a way that is understood by the medical practitioners. They are working to determine what caused the brain to bleed. While doctors cannot conclude yet what precipitated the dangerous aneurysm, speculation will undoubtedly point to The Chronic producer’s tumultuous personal affairs.

Most of pop culture is aware that Dre and his estranged wife are in the midst of one of the most contentious divorce proceedings in recent entertainment history. She has already asked for $2 million a month in support until the divorce is finalized, plus another $5 million in attorneys fees, which the judge denied. She is also demanding rights to his famous stage moniker.

Stay tuned for further updates.