Black writers issue scathing critiques of White supremacy via Twitter

In the wrong hands, social media can be used to provoke. In the right hands, it can be used to inspire. Following the extended siege on the capital by radical conservatives, social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook, temporarily locked the account of the incumbent president, preventing him from posting any status updates or tweets. The 45th president is believed to have been the catalyst for the riot.

However, while the President of the United States has been blocked from his social media accounts, Black writers across the country have used those same platforms to inspire hope and condemn White supremacy. Ibram X. Kendi, author of the How to be an Antiracist, used Twitter to demand that Americans stop denying the persistence of White nationalism within the United States.

The greatest domestic terrorist threat of our time are White male supremacists who adore Donald J. Trump. But Americans are too blinded by their own racist ideas to see these terrorists for who and what they are. Will today be the day the denial finally ends? — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 6, 2021

That declaration received thousands of retweets and reposts across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, as the public rallied behind the call to identify the roots of White supremacy within the MAGA movement. Kendi was not the only African-American author to identify the attacks on the capital as a vehement act of racism. Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give, claimed that MAGA extremism is, at its core, the alt right’s response to the Obama Presidency.

Let us not forget that all of this truly stems from people being pissed that a Black man was once elected President…. — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) January 7, 2021

The Tweet shows the manner in which the political progress of this country is in constant flux, shifting like a pendulum between moments of inclusion and empathy. Thomas was not finished with her scathing critique of this American political moment. When President-elect Joe Biden tweeted, “America is so much better than what we’re seeing today,” Thomas responded:

While the attacks carried out on Jan. 6, 2021, showed the eery solidarity formed between domestic terrorists attempting to overturn the constitution, they also showed moments of unity between Black writers, activists and thinkers. With prominent Black writers from different walks of life boldly challenging the status quo, it becomes a bit easier to have hope during these uncertain times.