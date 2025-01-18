Kid Rock attack on Michelle Obama sparks social media rage

In a recent turn of events, musician Kid Rock has found himself at the center of controversy following his remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama. As the nation gears up for Donald Trump‘s inauguration, the absence of Mrs. Obama has raised eyebrows, and Kid Rock’s comments have only added fuel to the fire.

Michelle Obama skips inauguration: The background

Earlier this week, representatives for the Obamas confirmed that while former President Barack Obama will attend Trump’s inauguration, Mrs. Obama will not be present. The reasons behind her decision to skip this significant political event remain undisclosed. However, Kid Rock took it upon himself to publicly criticize her absence during an interview with Fox News reporter Jesse Waters.

Kid Rock’s remarks: A reminder of past support

In a video that has since gone viral, Kid Rock expressed his disappointment regarding Mrs. Obama’s decision. He stated, “I heard Michelle Obama is not attending. I would kindly remind her that years back, when Obama was first elected, I did not vote for him. But they asked me to play the inauguration, and I played it, and I went. Had a good time. I went out of respect for the presidency. So, I would kindly remind Ms. Michelle about that.” This comment has stirred significant backlash on social media.

Social media reacts: Outrage and support for Michelle

Following Kid Rock’s comments, social media erupted with reactions. Many users took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to defend Mrs. Obama and criticize Kid Rock. The hashtag #KidRock quickly trended as users expressed their discontent with his remarks. Here are some notable reactions:

@hernamebeal: “And I would kindly like to remind you that you are 2 smokes away from being considered a crackhead…. Stay in your lane.”

“And I would kindly like to remind you that you are 2 smokes away from being considered a crackhead…. Stay in your lane.” @mbrenee: “I’m so tired of the ‘angry black woman’ narrative… if and when we are actually angry, TRUST me, you will be the first to know smh.”

“I’m so tired of the ‘angry black woman’ narrative… if and when we are actually angry, TRUST me, you will be the first to know smh.” @trinivixen1127: “Black women are always labeled ‘angry’ 🙄 didn’t hear y’all saying 💩 when Trump didn’t attend Biden’s inauguration.”

“Black women are always labeled ‘angry’ 🙄 didn’t hear y’all saying 💩 when Trump didn’t attend Biden’s inauguration.” @iamneither: “KEEP MICHELLE’s NAME OUT YA MOUTH! The ‘angry black woman’ trope is tired 🥱 Meanwhile, she has several reasons not to attend.”

“KEEP MICHELLE’s NAME OUT YA MOUTH! The ‘angry black woman’ trope is tired 🥱 Meanwhile, she has several reasons not to attend.” @lirisc: “@kidrock Michelle isn’t obligated to attend first of all! Second, Trump skipped the inauguration of Biden but you ain’t have this same energy so respectfully BE QUIET!”

These reactions highlight the ongoing discussions surrounding race, gender, and public perception, particularly regarding Black women in the political sphere.

Barack Obama shows support for Michelle

While Mrs. Obama has chosen not to respond directly to Kid Rock’s comments, her husband, the former president, took a moment to celebrate her 61st birthday on social media. He shared a heartfelt message, stating, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you.” This public display of affection serves as a reminder of the strong bond they share.