Michelle Obama opts out of Trump’s inauguration

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, has opted out of Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared with The Associated Press.

Honestly, it is no surprise.

Michelle strongly campaigned against Trump during his 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns. In her 2018 memoir, she described her shock upon learning that Trump would succeed her husband, and she denounced Trump’s “birther” campaign, which questioned Barack Obama’s citizenship. Trump and his trolls have also been unrelenting in their harassment of Michelle making disparaging remarks about her appearance and sex.

While the right has admonished Michelle’s decision, the left has embraced her decision and called out Trump for skipping President Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

However, Michelle won’t be the only one absent on Jan. 20. The following politicians to date have also opted out of Trump’s Inauguration: