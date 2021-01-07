Fantasia and her husband announce the gender of their baby

Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor are proud to announce the gender of their baby. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Fantasia tweeted a photo from her gender reveal as she announced the baby’s gender. The singer and her husband will be welcoming a baby girl.

The couple’s latest announcement comes just weeks after their appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.” During that interview, they discussed their struggle with fertility, admitting that they had been trying to conceive for nearly three years. They also admitted that, initially, they had not planned to have a child together, but her mother encouraged them to embrace the idea.

“My mother brought up the idea. …We were both like ‘Let’s just travel. We don’t need more kids. We have grandkids,’ and my mom was like, ‘You guys will regret not having a love child.’ So we blame this on her. But we said ‘Let God be God and we’re gonna sit back and just see what happens.’ ”

However, things changed when she learned of her pregnancy. The singer shared her reaction to the exciting news.

“I was just like, ‘Forget it,’ and then I woke up one night and when I was just like, ‘Something’s different,’ took the test. I took six tests.”

Fantasia continued, “I was like ‘Oh, just try it,’ and sure enough, I threw the test at him I was so excited.”