Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards have been thwarted temporarily because of the coronavirus. Originally scheduled to air on January 31st, California’s high spike prompted the decision as Los Angeles alone was approaching over 830,000 cases according to a report from John Hopkins. The Grammy’s explained the decision in a statement:

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Beyonce leads this year’s list of nominations with nine. She is also nominated twice in the “Record of the Year” category as her single “Black Parade” and her accompanying verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix),” are both fighting for the honor. Roddy Rich is also up for six nods.

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena and Lionel Hampton, will also be among the recipients of the 2021 Special Merit Awards during the ceremony.

Harvey Mason, Jr., Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said of the lifetime achievement honorees: “As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they’ve had in the music community regardless of genre. As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”

Comedian Trevor Noah was originally scheduled to host the ceremony at The Staples Center, but with current changes, those duties and responsibilities could change also.