Idris Elba inks new production deal with British television network

Hollywood leading man Idris Elba is making a few power moves behind the scenes and is teaming up his Green Door Productions with Kris Thykier’s Archery Pictures to produce the British television network Sky’s new drama series “Riviera.”

Elba told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m excited to begin a partnership with Kris on upcoming film and television projects and to start this collaboration with his team at Archery. Building Green Door has been a steep learning curve and a thrilling ride. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. Now I believe we are ready to take the next step in our growth as a company, and our alliance with Archery will facilitate and accelerate that process.”

Besides Rivera, the two production companies will also work together on selected projects for television and film. Elba’s production company Green Door already has three seasons of its Sky comedy series “In the Long Run” to its credit and produced the feature film Concrete Cowboy.

Concrete Cowboy also stars Elba and was recently acquired by Netflix.

Thykier further commented to The Hollywood Reporter, “Idris Elba is a global superstar, one of the best actors of his generation, an acclaimed director and a genuine force of nature. I look forward to working closely with him through this next phase of his career. With Green Door Pictures, he has built a production company founded on the core values of ‘paying it backwards,’ providing support and opportunities for creative talent from diverse backgrounds, who might otherwise fall outside of established industry norms and practices. All of us at Archery look forward to working with Idris and his colleagues on developing new projects that build on his talents as well as helping underpin his company’s goals.”

Elba’s Green Door is also working on the BBC non-scripted series “Fight School” which is slated for release later this year.