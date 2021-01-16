Gospel singer Duranice Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters dies

Gospel singer and evangelist Duranice Pace died on Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 62. Pace was the eldest sister of the gospel group, The Anointed Pace Sisters.

While a cause of death hasn’t been revealed by her family, she was hospitalized at the top of the year and previously battled thyroid cancer. Her social media team took over her Instagram account on Jan. 5. “Please keep the prayers, support and love coming as Duranice still fights and gets stronger in the hospital. She is eternally grateful for all of you and she can’t wait to announce a special concert event that she has been planning with a team of Broadway professionals,” a representative explained.

The Atlanta native was the oldest of nine children who began singing at their father’s church. Duranice sang alto and soprano on the Pace Sisters’ six albums including their 1989 debut project, It’s Morning Time. The Anointed Pace Sisters’ discography also includes the albums U-Know, My Purpose, Return, and Access Granted. Their accomplishments also include multiple Stella Award nominations and an appearance in The Fighting Temptations with Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding Jr., as well as Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion.

“Please send some prayers to Gospel Legends The Pace Family. They gained another angel today. Our legend Duranice Pace brought us so much Joy when she sang. She will be missed. R.I.P.,” tweeted singer Ledisi offering her condolences to the family.

Gospel composer Kurt Carr also paid his respects on Twitter calling for prayer for the family during their time of loss. “The Pace Family is soliciting for Duranice Pace! We know that “God is a healer,” posted Carr. “Whether you’ve loved her in The Anointed Pace Sisters, enjoyed her singing with Dr. Bobby Jones & Nashville Super Choir or loved her impromptu holiday viral songs, just pray!”