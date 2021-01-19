Kamala Harris to be escorted by Howard University band at inauguration (video)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be escorted to the 59th presidential inauguration by the famous Showtime Marching Band from her alma mater, Howard University, on Jan. 20, 2021.

The former California attorney general and U.S. senator, 56, graduated from the historically black university in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics.

“It is our esteemed honor to be involved in the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement posted on the school’s website.

“Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence. It is perfectly fitting that the Showtime Marching Band, the ensemble that captures and reverberates the heartbeat of our institution, should accompany her on this last leg of her journey to the White House.”

Howard University Showtime Marching Band is proud to escort Vice President @KamalaHarris at the 59th Inauguration, alongside President @JoeBiden and his alma mater @UDelaware Fightin' Blue Hen Marching Band! #HU2WH #Inauguration2021

Find out more: https://t.co/cvc0NsHNUf pic.twitter.com/uP6EvmDWEJ — Howard University (@HowardU) January 18, 2021

President-elect Joseph R. Biden will also have the corresponding marching band of his alma mater, the University of Delaware, at the official swearing-in event.

Due to security precautions brought on by the pandemic, both marching bands have been significantly scaled back in the number of members who will be allowed to escort the new White House occupants. Only the Flashy Flag Squad and Ooh La La dancers will participate in the inauguration parade.

