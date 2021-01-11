 Skip to content

Why some folks really dislike Kamala Harris’ ‘Vogue’ cover (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | January 11, 2021 |

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made history in November 2020, and then she made the cover of Vogue magazine. But many folks have voiced strong disapproval of the cover choice for Harris — including Harris herself.

Harris became the first woman and first female of color to become vice president of the United States after she and President-elect Joe Biden defeated the incumbent in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020. After two months of seismic controversy about alleged voting irregularities, which were disproved resoundingly, the Biden-Harris victory was finally certified by Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

However, instead of the culmination of that celebration, it has become the object of scorn for a number of Harris fans. Some have decried the alleged white-washing of her skin tone, while others are disenchanted with Vogue for choosing her cover outfit. They don’t believe it’s congruent with someone of her stature and illustrious career accomplishments.

 

According to The Hill, even members of Harris’ inner circle looked askance at what Vogue creatives decided to roll with as the cover. They were reportedly expecting the more formal tailored suit Harris wore to be on the cover.

The Los Angeles Times states that Vogue defended the casual cover of Harris which corresponds with her “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Some folks also went after Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, an easy target due to her reputation for being brilliant but diabolical. She reportedly gives the green light on covers or even makes the choices herself.

