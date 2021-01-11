Why some folks really dislike Kamala Harris’ ‘Vogue’ cover (photo)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made history in November 2020, and then she made the cover of Vogue magazine. But many folks have voiced strong disapproval of the cover choice for Harris — including Harris herself.

Harris became the first woman and first female of color to become vice president of the United States after she and President-elect Joe Biden defeated the incumbent in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020. After two months of seismic controversy about alleged voting irregularities, which were disproved resoundingly, the Biden-Harris victory was finally certified by Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

However, instead of the culmination of that celebration, it has become the object of scorn for a number of Harris fans. Some have decried the alleged white-washing of her skin tone, while others are disenchanted with Vogue for choosing her cover outfit. They don’t believe it’s congruent with someone of her stature and illustrious career accomplishments.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

A lot of people are not loving this new #KamalaHarris Vogue cover. U? pic.twitter.com/TogOhmj32f — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 10, 2021

According to The Hill, even members of Harris’ inner circle looked askance at what Vogue creatives decided to roll with as the cover. They were reportedly expecting the more formal tailored suit Harris wore to be on the cover.

The Los Angeles Times states that Vogue defended the casual cover of Harris which corresponds with her “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Some folks also went after Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, an easy target due to her reputation for being brilliant but diabolical. She reportedly gives the green light on covers or even makes the choices herself.

What a mess up. Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues. https://t.co/8oCpEPkltU — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 10, 2021

Anna Wintour is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world, and she's using that power to undermine Black women and to negatively impact our perceptions of them. Enough is enough. There needs to be a real discussion about her culpability and professional consequences — Eliza (@ghosts_hmu) January 10, 2021

#Vogue's #KamalaHarris cover photos spark controversy: 'Washed out mess' #AnnaWintour is a well-established racist, and as head of Vague it is also inevitably so. https://t.co/VZND9xCwyA — B. B. Kaye (@OnOneArts) January 11, 2021

Many others sized up Vogue over their magazine cover choice. Here is a sampling:

Update: this is the intended #Vogue cover – which will now be the digital cover – compared to the print cover. The difference is staggering. (Also, the intended cover is a fantastic example of how a drape background can work well!) Shot by Tyler Michell pic.twitter.com/fO8aH6FGRb — Eliza (@ghosts_hmu) January 10, 2021

Good morning Ladies! This week 'Paris Match' cover on #KamalaHarris and 'Elle' on the power of optimism. Have a good day💫#sundayvibes #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/O4vmQjxLyE — Catherine Colonna (@AmbColonna) January 10, 2021

Yes, Janai Norman and Robin Roberts, Vogue magazine did miss the mark with the Cover they decided upon for Kamala Harris, who is not happy…and neither are we.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Vogue owes you another Cover after you move into the White House. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/0gpoZYm89l — Lady Bridge (@ladybridge) January 11, 2021