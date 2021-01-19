Michelle Williams slams fan for saying she needs to have children

Michelle Williams forcefully informed a fan that her uterus will not be subjected to public discussion.

The singer, actress and former Destiny’s Child member lashed out when a male fan rudely suggested that she needs to have some children to occupy her time, which brought the whirlwind of Instagram condemnation down on his head.

Williams’ angelic face belies an inner fire that burns just beneath the surface, and she has gathered fans in the past for imprudent questions or inappropriate statements. Williams quickly sized up this “fan.”

When the tone-deaf fan did not understand what his offense was, Williams made sure to educate him.

Williams then retorted with this explanation: “@sthomaselectric55 No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS….. Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored but too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!

Williams’ fans quickly surrounded her with love en masse on her IG page.

“@michellewilliams 💪💪💪 “Scram and be blessed” 😂 I’m going to be using this from now on!! God bless 🙏.”

“@michellewilliams hands down agree with Michelle… Dunno who you think you are @sthomaselectric55 demanding what she should be having… Is your name God or her parents or partner.. Anyways cha Michelle said it all.. Sooooo shut ya mouth😒😒small minded bamboon.”

“@sthomaselectric55 a man needs to stay in a man’s place… how dare you 🤡.”

“yess MA’AM you betta gather him!🙌🏾🙌🏾”