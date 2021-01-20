Former NBA star Delonte West working at rehab facility that treated him (video)

Former NBA star Delonte West is continuing to thrive after entering rehab back in September of last year. According to The Jasmine Brand, West now works at the rehab facility where he recently received treatment.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, senior lead NBA insider and analyst Shams Charania posted an update on Twitter about the former Dallas Mavericks star. He confirmed that West is now employed at the Rebound Therapy Center in Florida. He also noted that Dallas Mavericks franchise owner Mark Cuban also has been in close contact with West as he recovers.

“Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended,” he tweeted. “Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact.”

Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021

The latest news comes more than two months after fans were updated about West’s progress in rehab. Back in November, TMZ Sports reported that he was greatly improving. Cuban also tweeted about West’s progress at the time, writing, “Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”