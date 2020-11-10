Mark Cuban shares inspiring update on former NBA star Delonte West

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has revealed former NBA star Delonte West is now making progress in an effort to turn his life around.

On Tuesday, Cuban took to Twitter with an update on West’s health along with a few photos for fans. He tweeted, “Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”

Fans quickly weighed in to share their reactions to Cuban’s post and the progress West has made. However, the post has garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users. While many people criticized Cuban for sharing the photos, others commended the Dallas Mavericks owner for taking the time to assist the former baller during this difficult time in his life.

In response to the negative remarks, Cuban also chimed in tweeting, “Most of the people I help don’t have a public personae. They don’t have fans that are worried about them. They have family who worry about them and I deal directly with them. I posted this because Delonte wants his fans to know he is making progress.”

Cuban’s update comes just weeks after he was filmed picking up West at a gas station in Dallas, Texas. In an email to the Washington Post, the billionaire NBA franchise owner confirmed what transpired in the video.