Dave Chappelle tests positive for coronavirus

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old comedian has canceled four of his comedy gigs in Texas after discovering he has contracted COVID-19, though his representative told TMZ that he hasn’t yet experienced any symptoms.

Chappelle had performed his first show in Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, but has now pulled out of the gigs he had scheduled until Sunday, Jan. 24.

The comic has been performing socially distanced shows throughout the last few months, and he reportedly asks audience members to take rapid results tests before they can be admitted to the venue.

Just a few days before Chappelle discovered he had coronavirus, the comedian was pictured out with Elon Musk and Grimes, with the singer having recently recovered from the virus.

And the 32-year-old star claimed she had “enjoyed” being ill because of the weird dreams it triggered.

She revealed: “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the dayquil fever dream 2021 [plant and fairy emojis]”

The singer didn’t add any further details about her symptoms, but she did post a screenshot of SZA’s “Good Day” cover.

She wrote: “This song is sooooo [planet, heart and star emojis]”

Meanwhile, last year HBO Max and Netflix agreed to remove “Chappelle’s Show” from their services after the coming urged fans during his sets to boycott the program because due to the terms of the contract he signed when it was made, he doesn’t receive any money when ViacomCBS licenses it to streaming services.

He said: “They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract.

“But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

The stand-up urged fans not to watch the series — which ran from 2003 until 2006 — on streaming services.

He said: “I called my agent and said, ‘Is there anything I can do about this show?’ and he said, ‘Noooo.’ Well, f— you too, then. If you want something done right, I guess you have to do it yourself.

“So I’m not coming to my agents. I’m coming to my real boss, I’m coming to you. I’m begging you, if you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything ever worthwhile about me, I’m begging you, please don’t watch that show. I’m not asking you to boycott any network, boycott me!”

Dave originally made the show for Comedy Central and he equated airing the series to “fencing stolen goods.”

He said: “Boycott ‘Chappelle’s Show.’ Do not watch it, unless they pay me.”