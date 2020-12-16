Dave Chappelle reaches agreement with HBO Max about airing ‘Chappelle Show’

HBO Max has agreed to remove Dave Chappelle’s “Chappelle’s Show” by the end of the year.

Bosses at the streaming service spoke with the comedian and agreed to his request that the streaming service remove the program because of a “very unique and specific and emotional issue.”

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, said at Variety’s Virtual FYCFest: “We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got.

“So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

Dave previously persuaded Netflix to remove the show and explained in a comedy set shared on Instagram that due to the terms of the contract he signed when the program was made, he doesn’t receive any money when ViacomCBS licenses it to streaming services.

He said: “They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract.

“But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work, and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

The 47-year-old stand-up comic urged fans not to watch the series — which ran from 2003 until 2006 — on streaming services.

He said: ” ‘I called my agent and said, ‘Is there anything I can do about this show?’ and he said, ‘Noooo.’ Well, f— you too, then. If you want something done right, I guess you have to do it yourself.

“So I’m not coming to my agents. I’m coming to my real boss, I’m coming to you. I’m begging you, if you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything ever worthwhile about me, I’m begging you, please don’t watch that show. I’m not asking you to boycott any network, boycott me!”

Chappelle originally made the show for Comedy Central and he equated airing the series to “fencing stolen goods.”

He said: “Boycott ‘Chappelle’s Show’. Do not watch it, unless they pay me.”