Steve Harvey weighs in on Michael B. Jordan dating his stepdaughter Lori

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been the talk of Tinsel Town since they officially announced that they were dating this year. Lori’s stepfather Steve Harvey has now weighed in on the Hollywood couple. Wearing his overprotective father hat, the comedian addressed his daughter’s relationship on his morning show and explained that though he likes the actor, things could go left at any second.

“I like this one,” Harvey told his morning team. “I still got my eye on him though. I like him, but like I say to all of them, ‘I might like you. I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section in my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you’re a– just in case I need it, like right now, nice guy. But I got this little section partner where all I have to do is click the switch and I can hate your a–. Cause you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me.’”

Having your young dating life examined under a media microscope can be taxing, but Steve also explained that you have to let your kids grow up and live their lives and they are going to do things that you don’t always approve of. In the past, Lori Harvey has dated Trey Songz, Diddy and Future.

The popular host of “Family Feud” then went on to give some parenting advice. “Let me say this about parenting, it does not come with a manual. And to all the parents out there whose children have done something totally against everything you’ve ever tried to teach them, share with them, or get them to understand, once they become adults they can go and do whatever it is they want to. It ain’t got nothing to do with your well-wishes, your thoughts, your hopes for them, or nothing else,” Harvey counseled.

Harvey also explained that many people who have comments about how young adults act once they leave their parents’ house don’t have kids or their kids haven’t reached an age to test those waters. “Do not beat yourself up as a parent when your child does something counter to what you believe is right for them, because they have to live their life and learn,” he added. “And they will learn. They will eventually learn.”

Well for now, it seems like Michael B. Jordan has Steve’s approval and doesn’t have to fear the wrath of the “kang of comedy.”