Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, activist and actress Andra Day evokes emotion with “Tigress & Tweed,” a soul-stirring original song she wrote with Raphael Saadiq. The timely track is featured in the upcoming biopic, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which stars Day in the lead role. Click play above to listen to the full song, and catch the film when it premieres Feb. 26, 2021, on Hulu.