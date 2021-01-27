RHOA star Drew Sidora admits she is ready to confront the cast at the reunion

“Real Housewives of Atlanta star” Drew Sidora is looking forward to the highly anticipated reunion for season 13 of the popular reality series. During an interview with Hollywood Life, Sidora admitted that she is ready to set the record straight on a number of issues.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Now reunion is when it gets real!’ I’m like, ‘Well, real is where it’s at!’ That’s all I know how to be,” Sidora said on Tuesday, Jan. 26. “I think reunion is definitely a place, I have so many things to say, so many things to address. I have questions. So I’m excited about it ‘cuz I don’t hold back.”

While drama always unfolds during the reunion special, Sidora admitted that she has an agenda of her own.

Sidora added, “I just wanna get to a real place with people. I feel like that’s the only way I know how to be is just to get to a real level,” she adds. “Like let’s just address it and then move on. So I hear…the reunion is where you can do all of it and I’m here for it. I’m ready.”

The next episode of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sunday, Jan. 31.