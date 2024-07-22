Drew Sidora continues to live with ex despite ongoing divorce

Drew Sidora, known for her role in Bounce TV’s sitcom “Mind Your Business,” is currently navigating a complex divorce with Ralph Pittman. Despite their separation, the couple continues to share their home, a situation Sidora describes as crazy. The unique living arrangement was court-ordered, with Pittman residing in the basement of their shared residence. The actress expressed the difficulties of moving on while still sharing a space with Pittman. This ongoing proximity has added an extra layer of complexity to their divorce proceedings.

Professional and personal growth amid divorce

Amid the personal challenges, Sidora has channeled her emotions into her professional life. Her role as a divorcee in “Mind Your Business” has provided a form of therapy through laughter, helping her process her own divorce. Additionally, Sidora is working on new music, including her latest single, “I Got 5 on It (Love Languages),” which she describes as therapeutic, capturing every emotion of her journey.

Family support through tough times

Throughout this tumultuous period, Sidora’s family has been her pillar of strength. Her children, Josiah, Machai and Aniya, the latter two shared with Pittman, have been central to maintaining normalcy. She credits her sister, sister-in-law, cousin and mother for their unwavering emotional and practical support.

As Sidora and Pittman continue to navigate their divorce, the dynamics within their shared home and their professional endeavors remain closely watched by fans and followers, especially with hints of Pittman possibly appearing in the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”