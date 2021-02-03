Ice-T protégé Zieme recreates timeless classics with new-school twist (video)

Singer-songwriter Zieme has a full circle of music legends at his disposal, and he has clearly taken all of the advice they have to offer.

With Auto-tune dominating the charts for a good 15 years, it is rather refreshing to hear a singer do what singers do… Sing!

Since hooking up with legendary rapper and actor Ice-T, Zieme and his camp devised a plan for his debut album, Butter Smooth. Given his captivating vocals and limitless range, Ice challenged the Brooklyn, New York-bred crooner to create a timeless album. And that he did. Literally.

The concept, which plays out in his first song and video, “That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body & Soul)” — originally recorded by Soul Generation in 1972 — is meant to remind mature music fans of the classic material that created nostalgic moments, with young Zieme carrying out the notes like a seasoned veteran.

The update is sure to catch the eyes and ears of younger listeners as well, as Zieme provides a perfect bridge between generations. This should come as no surprise, given his family ties to the legendary Force MDs, of which he was a member before going solo.

