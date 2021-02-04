Jadakiss to voice COVID-19 PSAs for New York City’s transit system

Jadakiss has signed on as one of 20 famous voices who will be speaking about the COVID-19 virus in several public health campaigns running throughout New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Last November, MTA officials announced the initiative in collaboration with media personality Nicolas Heller, who previously revealed that celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld, Robert DeNiro and late-night TV talk show hosts and comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero would be a few of the well-known voices heard. Short clips of the participating celebrities will be revealed by Heller up until the launch date of Feb. 12, 2021.

In Jadakiss’ clip, the Lox MC states, “If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention. Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe.”

Starting February 12th, you will be hearing over 20 new voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC. Thank you so much to everyone who volunteered their time to this. It has been my most ambitious project yet. Oh, and shoutout @Therealkiss. pic.twitter.com/W0ZUze8RYI — Nicolas Heller (@NuevaYorkNico) February 2, 2021

Heller spoke about the PSA last November, saying, “It has always been a dream of mine to get together a gang of incredible New Yorkers to record new subway announcements similar to what yellow cabs did back in the early 2000s. I think it’s important, for the time that we are in, that we have a reminder that we are still strong, we are still here, we are still New York. If all goes according to plan, it will spark a sense of New York pride every time you take the train.”

Jadakiss shared the announcement with his 2.3 million followers on Instagram. He wrote: “Starting February 12th, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC! S/O @newyorknico for making this happen. I can’t wait to hear this for myself Ahaaaaa.”

The celebrities involved in the campaign also did it for free, Heller said. “Also, before ppl start getting all hot and bothered in the comments like last time, I will repeat: Everyone volunteered their time and resources on this,” he wrote. “No taxpayer money was spent.”