50 Cent performs hits, brings out J. Cole and Jadakiss at Barclays Center

Those who attended the first of two nights of The Final Lap tour, which hip-hop artist and actor 50 Cent said will be his last, were rewarded with a cavalcade of guest appearances, highlighted by J. Cole, Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, DaBaby, and more.

The tour, which features Jeremih and Busta Rhymes as opening acts, saw Busta take the stage first, performing hits like “I Know What You Want,” “Pass the Courvoisier” part 2, and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.” But 50 Cent and his guest stars were the stars of the evening.

In a set that featured pyrotechnics and nearly a dozen outfit changes, 50 Cent performed many of his hits, including “In Da Club,” “21 Questions,” “Magic Stick” and “Candy Shop,” it was the many surprise guests that made the night an unforgettable one two days before the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

J. Cole was the last of the many surprises, who performed “No Role Modelz,” before acknowledging the greatness of Curtis Jackson.

“Can I say this before I walk off the stage,” the German-born, Fayetteville, North Carolina-raised artist asked the crowd. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n—as to ever do this s—, 50 motherf—ing cent Curtis Jackson,” to which the crowd responded affirmatively.

Jadakiss also surprised the crowd when he joined 50 Cent to perform “Irregular Heartbeat.” The Yonkers, New York, artist then performed a medley of his most popular verses, including his viral “Who Shot Ya” freestyle, “All About the Benjamins,” “Knock Yourself Out” and “We Gonna Make It.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie also surprised the crowd, performing several songs, including “Uptown/Bustdown” Other guests included DaBaby, who performed his current hit “Shake Sumn” and Flo Rida, who performed “Low.”

If this is indeed the final tour for 50 Cent, then he left the Barclays Center crowd with a memorable performance in his hometown.