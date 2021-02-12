Robinson Lynn of Momentum Education discusses goal-setting on AM Wake-Up Call

Robinson Lynn is executive director of Momentum Education, a New York City-based company that provides experiential learning and life coaching with a focus on leadership development for its individual and organizational clients in the U.S. and around the globe. On the “AM Wake-Up Call,” Lynn shared his career journey, walked through an exercise about setting realistic personal and professional goals and expectations with the co-hosts and discussed the company’s upcoming Virtual Momentum Workshop taking place Feb. 19-21, 2021.