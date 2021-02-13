SIB’S Breakfast Club honors ‘Game Changers’ in Chicago

Game Changers is a collective of Black business owners in Chicago who add value to the community through their good works. The organization is the brainchild of Sibyl Holloway of SIB’S Breakfast Club and was established to shine the light on business owners and professionals who are using their influence to change the community for the better.

The annual Game Changers group photo has been a tradition for the past eight years. “I have met so many amazing game-changers through this beautiful SIB’S Breakfast Club journey. This photo is to show appreciation and expose a group of amazing African American entrepreneurs and professionals who are working extremely hard in their respective fields for the Black community,” Holloway said.

Game Changer,” Robiar Smith of R.B. Pest Solutions agrees. “When I received the announcement that I was one of the individuals considered a game-changer along side all the other amazing professionals mentioned, I was so honored. It was another confirmation from the universe letting me know to continue on my path and stay focused,” beamed Smith. “I stand on the shoulders of great men and women and I’m standing beside them as well.”

Another 2021 Game Changer, Juan Teague of Juan and Only Events, shared why it’s important to recognize Black businesses and professionals.

“It is an honor to be named a Game Changer, Teague said. “As a Black Chicagoan, for too long there has been a stigma of keeping information and resources to ourselves. In order to move the needle, we need to help other legitimate businesses navigate through [issues] that we know the answers to. There should be no more being the one Black business, Black person or Black influencer in the room. There is plenty of room for all of us. Let us stop the hating … in our own race and grab the whole bag.”