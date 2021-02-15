Netflix releases the trailer to upcoming Notorious B.I.G. documentary (video)

Netflix is gearing up to release a new documentary on the life of The Notorious B.I.G. called Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. Executive produced by the late Brooklyn’s rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace and his Bad Boy CEO Sean Combs, the film took four years to make and is the first estate approved documentary.

Wayne Barrow, former manager of the “Hypnotize” rapper, told Rolling Stone in a statement: “Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first estate sanctioned documentary about Big’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music.”

Most of the archival footage comes from Biggie’s childhood friend Damian D Roc” Butler who famously pleaded to a gun charge so the rapper wouldn’t have to go to prison which eventually allowed him to reign over the hip-hop community.

Butler also told Rolling Stone. “Big was always a visionary. There will never be such a crazy time in Brooklyn as the 80’s and 90’s, out of great struggle, comes great art and music. The Brooklyn kid rapping today won’t have the same stories we have to tell.”

The film includes unearthed footage from his breakout years, as well as the stories behind some of his masterpieces and concert clips. Ms. Wallace spoke on the documentary more in the statement, concluding, “This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered.”

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell premieres on Netflix on March 1. Be sure to check out the trailer on the following page.