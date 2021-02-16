 Skip to content

Slim Thug got his start in rap at 17 years old in Houston, where he was active in the underground music scene. Since then, he has worked with several artists, including Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and Bun B. Today, the rapper also has grown into a businessman and is one of the only Black owners of a construction company in Houston. Slim Thug stopped by the AM Wake-Up Call to discuss his journey as an entrepreneur, the importance of buying Black and his new single, “Black Queen,” which celebrates Black women and Black love. To watch the full segment, click play above.

Slim Thug talks about his new song, ‘Black Queen,’ on AM Wake-Up Call

February 16, 2021

Kenyatta Victoria

My name is Kenyatta Coleman; I am a graduating senior mass media arts major concentrating in journalism at Clark Atlanta University. My mission is to show and prove that you can “Create Your Own Impact.”