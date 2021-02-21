Snoop Dogg’s INDOGGO gin secures national distribution

Snoop Dogg’s entry into the spirit industry just turned up a few notches this week as his INDOGGO Gin will now be available nationwide. The West Coast lyricist previously launched his alcohol beverage last fall to a limited release which sold out immediately. The rapper went back to his “Gin and Juice” roots for his libation which remixes seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.

“I am so proud and humbled by the response INDOGGO has received since its introduction. I knew that we had created a great tasting, smooth gin, but to see the response on social media, and get the stamp of approval from my friend Martha Stewart – I knew we had a winner,” Snoop told Black Enterprise in a statement.

The Doggfather partnered with Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, co-founders of Trusted Spirits, and Prestige Beverage Group, to bring his brand of gin to the masses. Actor Terrence “J” Jenkins is also the brand’s first creative director while Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have publically endorsed INDOGGO as well.

“The response and support from our partners and distributors have been incredible,” added Weisberg in the statement. “To launch a new product is no small feat, and to have such a significant consumer following and early acceptance, especially during a pandemic, is humbling and very much appreciated. We have received such great support from everyone involved to ensure our nationwide rollout is a success, and we are excited to bring INDOGGO to consumers, across the country, who want to enjoy a little ‘Gin and Juice’.”

Snoop also partnered with Treasury Wine Estates last August and unveiled his signature 19 Crimes Cali Red wine. “The wine community is just about as good as the cannabis community. Because it is always great conversation, peace and good food. It is very social at the end of the day,” the Doggfather told CNN,

Snoop’s 19 Crimes Cali Red wine retails for $12 while INDOGGO sells for $30, so neither will break your budget when it’s time to turn up.