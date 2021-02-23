Rep. Maxine Waters shared her opinion of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘W.A.P.’

Megan Thee Stallion was ecstatic when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) responded to her op-ed published by the New York Times and now she has had the opportunity to share a platform with the Democratic Congresswoman.

During an interview with Harpers Bazaar on Monday, Feb. 22, Megan had a chance to hear Waters’ opinion of her hit single “W.A.P.” with Cardi B. The outspoken lawmaker offered a relatively enlightening perspective on the hit record.

“I listen to the young people around me and they may tell me something maybe you ought to pay attention to. But then they told me to look at, was it WAP?” Waters asked.

According to Waters, when she heard “W.A.P.,” she thought, “That’s audacity,” as she highlighted what the song signifies for female empowerment.

Waters added, “Don’t worry, don’t worry, don’t worry. I said, ‘Now that’s audacity. That is audacity.’ And that is the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say. I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time, when men were in charge. They said whatever they wanted to say about women, what have you. But women didn’t say, for a long time, what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say. And so I thought ‘that’s audacity.'”

She went on to compare “W.A.P” to the early evolution of rap at a time when urban music faced heightened opposition and scrutiny among critics. “When hardcore rap was not accepted, even by Black people and the ministers in the church, the pure creativity and the talent of rap took over. And it took over not because the White media or anybody else helped with that, it took over because it was so accepted by so many and so loved by so many.”

Waters, added, “And that’s how it keeps evolving. It keeps evolving in ways that now you have a Megan, who is up for four Grammy awards, but doing it her way. Okay.”