Russell Westbrook adopts several Los Angeles middle and high schools (video)

Washington Wizards basketball star Russell Westbrook has partnered with LA Promise Fund to launch the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Middle and High Schools, known collectively as Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy.

The Academy adopts several schools throughout the Los Angeles area and makes sure students have access to high-quality athletic programs while balancing a strong education and leadership development.

Recently approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Education, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy will deliver world-class education to South Los Angeles youth grades 6 through 12.

Westbrook aims to ensure that students from South Los Angeles have access to a college and career education that is community-based, fights institutionalized racism, and uplifts and empowers individuals and the communities they live in.

“Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been a passion of mine. It’s so important that every child has access to a good education regardless of their socioeconomic background,” explained Westbrook in a statement provided by LA Promise Fund. “My goal in partnering with the LA Promise Fund is to ensure our South LA students are ready for college and ultimately success in a 21st-century career.”

The Westbrook Why Not? Academy operates on a community school model meaning that many resources are connected to the school, students, and their families to ensure their comprehensive well-being. The academy also provides help with test prep and application assistance, leadership cultivation, and robust enrichment programs in athletics, science, technology, math and engineering.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas further commented in the statement from LA Promise Land, adding, “LA Promise Charter Schools provide students and families with high-quality alternatives to their neighborhood schools, through a strong educational model, wrap-around services, and signature programs. With the addition of Russell Westbrook and the evolution of Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy, this will continue to empower students, strengthen families and build communities.”

