Lil Wayne talks about sports, new compilation album and LeBron James

Lil Wayne is a well-known sports fanatic and popped up on Fox Sports’ radio show “Up On Game” on Saturday, Feb. 27. During the discussion, the Young Money boss talked about several things, including how he became a Green Bay Packers fan as well as his admiration for their retired quarterback Brett Favre. This is in spite of him being from New Orleans.

As the conversation progressed, Wayne recalled when his Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams tried to launch a sports agency under the Cash Money umbrella and meeting a young LeBron James. “Sugar Slim, Baby’s older brother, lives and dies sports, like me. It was something personal for him with the agency thing,” explained Wayne.

“I always loved the fact that he did it. That was so long ago but I always tell this story of me doing a show in Cleveland. He called my phone like, ‘Yo Wayne, I got this lil’ athlete down there in Cleveland and he want to come to your show.

“I told him it was all good and just have him pull up to the hotel and wait downstairs. Bruh, I swear we took like three hours to come downstairs. Dude waited the whole time for us to come down and guess who it was … LeBron,” he said.

