Solange Knowles was ‘fighting’ for her life while making last album

There is a reason why singer Solange Knowles enjoys a loyal cult following. Fans feel her authenticity in her music, and she is unabashedly candid and fearless when addressing issues others don’t dare broach in their songs — or in the streets.

The 34-year-old “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer also is admired for channeling her inner Janet Jackson to successfully emerge from the shadow of an ultrafamous older sibling and carve out her own indelible niche.

But Solange has had to circumnavigate some serious hazards on her road to success. She addresses how she overcame her most perilous, left-threatening obstacle while composing her When I Get Home album two years ago.

“When I first started creating ‘When I Get Home,’ I was quite literally fighting for my life,” she told her 4.5 million Instagram followers. “In and out of hospitals … with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light, whatever that meant.”

Solange has never gone into the specifics of what medical ailment had her knocking on death’s door. However, fans were aware of her struggles with an autonomic nerve disorder in 2017, which made her reluctantly cancel gigs.

This post marks the two-year anniversary of Solange’s personal breakthrough album and “the project that literally changed my life,” she said, so she’ll be “celebrating all week long.”