Mathew Knowles slams Chloe Bailey; her sister Halle responds

Mathew Knowles, the father of global icon Beyoncé, was greatly offended that folks have the nerve to compare Chloe Bailey to a younger version of his ultra-successful daughter.

Knowles was on the YouTube show “Leah’s Lemonade” when the host, Leah H. Henry, broached the topic of the young Bailey and similarities to his famous daughter,

“You’ve got to be kidding me, right? You’re asking me that question?” Knowles responded when Henry brought up the comparison. “Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyonce?”

Henry also mentioned that Chloe Bailey, one-half of the sister singing group Chloe X Halle, may be tapped to play the Destiny’s Child star in a biopic.

“Okay, if you’re talking about a movie,” Knowles said condescendingly, “not talent-wise.”

Knowles, who founded Destiny’s Child and was their manager until they disbanded, continued with even more pointed words. “Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is idiot enough to compare her to Beyonce, talent-wise? Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They’re idiots. Period!”

The Knowles patriarch closed his statement by saying the comparison is “insulting to Beyoncé.”

“I want to get off this topic,” Knowles barked to the host. “I don’t even want to talk about it.”

The statements were seen as harsh considering that Queen Bey has acted as a mentor to Chloe X Halle and has even sent the sisters clothes from her Ivy Park line. Moreover, the sisters first met Queen Bey when Chloe was cast as a younger version of Beyoncé’s character in the 2003 movie, “The Fighting Temptations.”

Video clips of the interview consequently went viral and many people lashed out at Knowles, including Chloe Bailey’s sister Halle.

how amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon 💖🥰 — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

just popped in to say that .. — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

Check out Knowles’ interview in its totality below with the part about Bey and Chloe Bailey beginning at about the 54-minute mark: