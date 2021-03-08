Cyhi the Prynce gives update on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album (video)

Kanye’s West’s highly anticipated Donda album may be finally coming. The project, named after his late mother Donda West, was expected to be released in 2020. The album was put on hold as he and the rest of the world battled the COVID-19 pandemic and as Ye experienced the breakup of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Cyhi the Prynce, one of West’s key collaborators and co-writers, gave an update on the long-awaited Donda album and revealed that he and Yeezy were back in the lab cooking up content for its release.

“He started working on it late last year so I think once November, December, January comes, he kind of takes a hiatus, a vacation and a break to spend with the family so we’re back working. That’s why I’m out here (Los Angeles) too,” he told Vlad TV.

The No Dope On Sundays rapper also explained that Kanye was keeping his spirits up despite his pending divorce. “We didn’t really speak on it, but he sounded like he’s in good spirits. I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way just as a human being but he’s getting through it.”

Paid well for his contributions, Cyhi stated that he also has a home in Wyoming where the College Dropout creator has been known to create. “I have a house everywhere he has a house,” added the Atlanta MC.

Cyhi The Prynce said Ye’s is the only outside album he’s currently working on.