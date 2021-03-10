50 Cent says Jeezy did Verzuz with Gucci Mane out of desperation (video)

This past week, the nation’s funniest and most irritating troll returned to the airwaves to lay the smackdown on another unsuspecting victim.

Rap mogul 50 Cent blasted fellow emcee Jeezy’s participation in the Verzuz battle opposite Gucci Mane as an act of “desperation” due to lack of income from sagging record sales.

Curtis Jackson, 45, spewed the shade at Jeezy, 42, during his wide-ranging interview with “The Morning Hustle” radio show hosted by HeadKrack and Angie Ange. Fifty conveyed his belief that the cultural phenomenon born during the 2020 quarantine, Verzuz, was advantageous while everyone was bunkered down. But now that the country has generally opened back up, there is no longer a great need for it. In fact, he believes that established acts who have done Verzuz very recently like Jeezy come off as thirsty and desperate.

“Soon as we come back outside I’m like, I don’t know why we’re still doing [Verzuz],” 50 said. “I think when they did the Jeezy-Gucci Mane [Verzuz], I think that that was desperation on Jeezy’s part trying to sell a record. No, the record didn’t sell.”

Fifty added that OG rappers are trying to use the popular Verzuz platform to regenerate their languishing careers and sell old records that have been lying dormant on the metaphorical shelf.

“But I think that’s what that was leading up to it because they looked at how much a catalog would sell and how much exposure you’ll have ‘cause he was releasing a record at that point. Other than that, I don’t know why you would do that,” 50 continued.

Check out 50’s entire radio show interview on “The Morning Hustle” on the next page.