50 Cent and Kenya Barris teaming up for new Netflix series

Hollywood bosses Kenya Barris and 50 Cent are bringing their creative talents to Netflix and will be producing a new series based on the rapper’s 2009 bestselling book The 50th Law.

Co-authored by Robert Greene, whose works also include 48 Laws of Power and The Art of Seduction, The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical account detailing 50 Cent’s rise. The book is based on the G-Unit leader’s motto of “fear nothing” and how it applied to his previous life in the streets and working his way through the music industry. He also talks of lessons learned from historical figures like Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin and how they applied to his decisions.

The untitled series will be written by Barris and Hale Rothstein, who together executive produce Barris’ Netflix comedy series “blackAF.” They will also executive produce the upcoming project alongside Greene and 50 Cent, according to Deadline.

In related news, 50 Cent will appear in the season finale of his executive-produced hit ABC series “For Life.” The series stars Nicholas Pinnock and is loosely based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr. Wright became a jailhouse lawyer and famously overturned his life sentence from behind bars after being convicted of selling drugs. He’s now a lawyer practicing in New Jersey.

50 Cent spoke with “Access Daily’s” Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the show’s ending and its ties to the current political state. He stated, “We start to deal with the Black Lives Matter theme towards the end of the actual series… I didn’t tell anyone this before, but my character in ‘For Life’ will be returning to ‘For Life,’ so they’ll see me in the finale.”

The season finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10 p.m. on ABC.